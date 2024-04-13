4,686 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Get PDD alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

PDD Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $115.50 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.