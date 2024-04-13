6,156 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8,041.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after buying an additional 1,305,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,777,000.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
BATS SPYI opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.
About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
