6,156 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8,041.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after buying an additional 1,305,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,777,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS SPYI opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.