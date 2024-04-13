76,011 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Separately, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,450,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

RSPD stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.