ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases 203 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 3,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $830.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.