abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $203.43

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.43 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.71). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.71), with a volume of 328,536 shares traded.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.96. The firm has a market cap of £359.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21,400.00 and a beta of 0.69.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110,000.00%.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.