ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ADS-TEC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSE opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the third quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.