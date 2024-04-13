ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ADS-TEC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
NASDAQ ADSE opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.48.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
