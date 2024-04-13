Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.66. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands.
Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 2.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.
Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend
About Advanced Info Service Public
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Info Service Public
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.