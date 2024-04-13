Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.47

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.47 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 87.45 ($1.11). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 94,044 shares traded.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.41 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.