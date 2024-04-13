Alkermes plc Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.