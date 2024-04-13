Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 6,865 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 6.20% of Ennis worth $35,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ennis alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ennis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ennis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Ennis by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ennis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Ennis Announces Dividend

About Ennis

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.