Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 98,275 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

