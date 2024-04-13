Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $37,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in American International Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

