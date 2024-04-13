Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 103,566 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $36,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,392,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,015,000 after acquiring an additional 857,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

