Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Align Technology worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $314.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

