Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,664 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.42% of CyberArk Software worth $38,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $248.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.35 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.