Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,419 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Liberty Energy worth $37,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

