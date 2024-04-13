Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $34.81 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.43% of Impinj worth $34,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PI. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $217,290,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 249.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Impinj by 40.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,080,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PI. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,661,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,330. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

