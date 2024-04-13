Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $37.21 Million Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $37,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Stock Down 3.6 %

CIB opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.8118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

