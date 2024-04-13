Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $37.50 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.34% of Columbus McKinnon worth $37,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 107,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Columbus McKinnon news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMCO opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.29. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.