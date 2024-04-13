Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

