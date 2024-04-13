Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.66% of Timken worth $37,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

