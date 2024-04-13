Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 106,304 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,304 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

