Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,060 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Concentrix worth $35,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Concentrix by 388.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 134.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Concentrix Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.51. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $113.04.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

