Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 35,051 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.86% of IAC worth $36,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IAC alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.