Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 12.92% of Mayville Engineering worth $37,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

MEC stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.84. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

