Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 60,038 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,038 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Public Storage worth $35,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.62 and a 200-day moving average of $276.40. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.