Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 933 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $4,940,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $7,944,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

