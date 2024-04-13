Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 126.87%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

