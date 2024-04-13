Allworth Financial LP Has $73,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

