Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2,505.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its 200 day moving average is $149.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

