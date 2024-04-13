Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,089,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 537,282 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $851,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

