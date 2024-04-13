Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

