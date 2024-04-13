Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $207.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

