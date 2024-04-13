Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $830.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

