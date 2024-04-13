Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Altice USA Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $994.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

