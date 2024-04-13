Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.