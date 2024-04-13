América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stake Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

