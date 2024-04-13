Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $445.00 at Evercore ISI

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

AMP opened at $413.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,914,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,137,000 after buying an additional 180,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.