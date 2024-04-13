Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

