Amy Banse Buys 1,575 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lennar Stock Up 0.3 %

Lennar stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

