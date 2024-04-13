Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 167.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

