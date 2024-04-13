Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.40. Annexon shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 113,794 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Annexon Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $2,306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 33.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

