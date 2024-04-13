Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $110.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

