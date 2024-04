ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.22. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 13,890 shares traded.

ARC Group Worldwide Trading Up 11.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

Further Reading

