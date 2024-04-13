Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $109.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

