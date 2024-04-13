Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $173.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.90 and its 200 day moving average is $185.06. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

