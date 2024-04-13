Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,765 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,487. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.