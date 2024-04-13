Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys 820 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.30.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $881.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $830.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

