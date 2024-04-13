Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,196 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Safehold worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of SAFE opened at $19.07 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a current ratio of 36.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.00) EPS. Safehold’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.65%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

