Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of American Assets Trust worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE AAT opened at $20.75 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.52%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

